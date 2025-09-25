RiteCheck Expands Access to Check Cashing and Financial Services, Filling the Gap Left by Pay-O-Matic Closures

Bronx, NY — With the recent closures of Pay-O-Matic locations across New York City, thousands of residents have been left searching for dependable financial services. RiteCheck, a trusted neighborhood provider for over 70 years, is stepping in to meet the demand with its full suite of offerings, including check cashing, bill payments, money transfers, money orders, and prepaid debit cards.

“For decades, RiteCheck has been committed to serving our communities with reliable financial solutions,” said a spokesperson for RiteCheck. “As Pay-O-Matic customers look for alternatives, we want them to know that RiteCheck is here to provide the same essential services—along with the personalized care they deserve.”

RiteCheck’s network of branches in the Bronx, Harlem, and surrounding neighborhoods offers extended hours and multiple convenient locations. This makes it easier for customers to handle their financial needs without the delays and restrictions often associated with traditional banks.

“Our mission is simple: give people access to their money when they need it,” the spokesperson added. “Whether it’s check cashing, paying a bill, or sending money to a loved one, RiteCheck provides fast, transparent service that helps New Yorkers stay in control of their finances.”

In addition to its range of services, RiteCheck is proud to offer clearly posted fees and community-focused customer support. By filling the gap left by Pay-O-Matic, RiteCheck ensures that local residents can continue to rely on accessible, trustworthy financial services right in their own neighborhoods.

“Financial services aren’t just about transactions—they’re about trust,” the spokesperson concluded. “We are honored to continue serving as a dependable resource for individuals and families across New York City.”

About RiteCheck

RiteCheck is a New York–based financial services provider with over 70 years of experience serving the Bronx, Harlem, and surrounding neighborhoods. RiteCheck offers check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid debit cards, and money orders, providing convenient and reliable alternatives to traditional banking.



