Concierge Medical Arts Announces 'Evening of Beauty' Community Event in Fayetteville

The Concierge Medical Arts Team

Concierge Medical Arts will host its Evening of Beauty on Friday, October 3, from 5 to 8 PM at 1011 Arsenal Avenue in Fayetteville.

This Evening of Beauty event is an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and approaches while enjoying an evening out.” — Dr. Judith Borger DO

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concierge Medical Arts will host an Evening of Beauty on Friday, October 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at its Fayetteville office, located at 1011 Arsenal Avenue. The event is designed to highlight the latest in medical aesthetics while offering guests an opportunity to learn more about treatment options in a welcoming environment.The Evening of Beauty will feature hors d’oeuvres, wine, champagne, and non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees will also be eligible for raffle prizes including a full body massage by Body Revival, a Concierge Signature Headspa, and Letybo wrinkle relaxer treatments. Gift bags will be provided for all individuals who RSVP “Our goal with the Evening of Beauty is to create an inviting space where the community can come together, ask questions, and experience the possibilities of modern aesthetics,” said the team at Concierge Medical Arts. “It is an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and approaches while enjoying an evening out.”Event-Only SpecialsConcierge Medical Arts will make available the following promotions during the event:Buy 40 Units of Letybo, Get 10 Free — $440Includes 40 purchased units plus 10 bonus units. Treatments must be used by December 31, 2025.22% Off Any Laser Service — Reserve Today for $300Savings apply to any laser treatment. Guests may secure the discount with a $300 deposit credited toward the procedure. Treatments must begin by December 31, 2025.Event DetailsDate and Time: Friday, October 3, 2025 | 5:00 – 8:00 PMLocation: Concierge Medical Arts, 1011 Arsenal Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305RSVP: Guests may reserve on Eventbrite or by calling (910) 302-9918About Concierge Medical ArtsConcierge Medical Arts is a Fayetteville-based practice specializing in facial aesthetics and skin health. Under the direction of Dr. Judith Borger, a nationally recognized physician and expert in aesthetic medicine, the practice provides a full range of services including Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapies, IPL, laser hair removal, vein laser treatments, skin tightening and resurfacing, chemical peels, facials, hydra beauty facials, oxygen facials, and skin care analysis.Each service is tailored to the individual, with treatment plans designed around patient needs, preferences, and budgets. Dr. Borger is widely regarded as a thought leader in her field. She lectures nationally, conducts workshops on advanced laser techniques, and has authored more than 50 publications. She also hosts the Aesthetic Doctor Podcast, available on major platforms, where she discusses trends and insights in modern aesthetics.Concierge Medical Arts is committed to providing a comfortable and welcoming environment, delivering advanced care that emphasizes natural results and long-term wellness.Advanced Candela Treatments at Concierge Medical ArtsConcierge Medical Arts is proud to offer treatments using the Candela Matrix Pro and Nordlys IPL platforms, recognized worldwide for their innovation and proven results.The Matrix Pro Radiofrequency Microneedling system is the only FDA-cleared device for both face and body wrinkle and cellulite treatment. It uses radiofrequency injectable energy to stimulate skin fundamentals, producing up to five times more elastin, twice the collagen, and increased hyaluronic acid. Clinical studies have demonstrated a 100 percent response rate for facial wrinkles and a 94 percent response rate for improvement in the appearance of cellulite, often with just one non-surgical treatment.The Nordlys IPL platform delivers advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy designed to address visible signs of skin damage, pigmentation, and redness. Using Ellipse IPL technology, treatments can be tailored to individual skin needs, targeting sun damage, rosacea, broken capillaries, uneven tone, and other effects of photoaging. Sessions are typically brief and involve minimal downtime, with many patients noticing visible improvements after a single treatment.At Concierge Medical Arts, these technologies are integrated into personalized, physician-led care plans to support long-term skin health and renewal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.