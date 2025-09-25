Maverick’s Legacy Aims to Equip All Bergen County Police Departments with Lifesaving Devices – Sponsors Needed

Maverick's Legacy The Founders of Mavericks Legacy the Chambers Family Bergen Co Police Distribution

Maverick’s Legacy is calling on local businesses, organizations, and residents to sponsor devices, making this effort possible.

If the first responders at Maverick’s accident had these devices, I truly believe our story would be different.” — Kimberly Chambers.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick’s Legacy, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced a major initiative to equip every response vehicle across all Police Departments in Bergen County with Airway Clearance Devices.Founded by Darrin and Kimberly Chambers in memory of their son, Maverick Scott Chambers, who tragically passed away due to a choking accident, Maverick’s Legacy is dedicated to saving lives by preventing choking tragedies.“If the first responders at Maverick’s accident had these devices, I truly believe our story would be different,” said Kimberly Chambers. “By equipping every response vehicle, we can give first responders the tools they need to save lives, so that other families do not have to suffer the same tragedy we did.”The initiative will require more than 500 devices, worth over $35,000. Maverick’s Legacy is calling on local businesses, organizations, and residents to sponsor devices, making this effort possible.In addition to providing devices, Maverick’s Legacy conducts live demonstrations, training personnel to use the devices alongside traditional choking response methods, giving them the skills and confidence to act when seconds matter.💙 Impact to Date: Maverick’s Legacy’s efforts have already saved eight lives in New Jersey, through over 1,600 device donations and countless training demonstrations.Ways to Support• Sponsor one or more devices at www.MavericksLegacy.org/bergencounty • Email: sponsor@MavericksLegacy.org• Follow Maverick’s Legacy updatesEvery sponsorship is 100% tax-deductible and has a direct impact on the safety of Bergen County residents. Sponsors will also be recognized on Maverick’s Legacy platforms and at community events.Choking claims the lives of over 5,000 people in the U.S. each year, with thousands more suffering permanent injury. Maverick’s Legacy is dedicated to lowering these numbers through education, awareness, and distribution of Airway Clearance Devices.About Maverick’s LegacyMaverick’s Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in memory of their son, Maverick, who tragically passed away in April 2022 at nearly five months old due to a choking accident. The organization’s mission is to reduce avoidable choking deaths and injuries by advocating for choking awareness, distributing lifesaving Airway Clearance Devices, providing age-appropriate toys, and supporting grieving families.Their current focus is on equipping schools, daycares, and first responders with LifeVacairway clearance devices, a critical tool used when standard choking protocols are not working. These devices have already saved over 4,600 lives worldwide, including more than 2,500 children.

