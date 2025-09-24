Guatemalan man pleads guilty to, arrested for illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Edin Julian Hernandez Mejia, 23, a citizen and national of Guatemala, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to re-entry of a removed alien. He was sentenced to serve three months in prison. Hernandez Mejia will then be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith, who is handling the case, stated that Hernandez Mejia is an alien without any legal status in the United States. In February and March 2024, he was physically removed from the United States. On August 5, 2025, Hernandez Mejia was found in Erie County, NY, by United States Border Patrol and did not have any documents allowing him to be legally present in the United States.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The plea and sentencing are the result of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks.

