Indian man pleads guilty to, sentenced for document fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. - U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Swapnil Ramesh Tejale, 34, a citizen of India, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents. He was sentenced to time served and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith, who handled the case, stated that Ramesh Tejale is an alien without any legal status in the United States. On July 10, 2025, he was encountered by United States Border Patrol Agents and had in his possession a counterfeit United States Permanent Resident Card, which alleged his legal status in the U.S. The Permanent Resident Card contained Ramesh Tejale’s biographical information and photograph, however, it lacked security measures, had blurry water marks, low quality background imaging, and improper font. Ramesh Tejale admitted to the agents that the document was not legitimate. Immigration record checks determined that he was never granted a lawful Permanent Residence Card.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The plea and sentencing are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol Niagara Falls Station, under the direction of Patrol Agent in Charge Brady Waikal.

