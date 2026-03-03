Four Deuce Oakland Crips Gang Member Sentenced to Twenty Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Firearms Charges

A multi-convicted felon who is a Crips gang member was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.