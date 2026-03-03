Nearly Half Ton of Liquid Meth Seized at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO – Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 944 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed inside the fuel tank of a 2019 Kenworth T680 commercial tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Import Cargo Facility. The driver, Oscar Alonzo Cesena Camacho, a Mexican citizen traveling on a business visa, was arrested and charged with Importation of a Controlled Substance. According to a complaint, on March 2 at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Customs and Border Protection officer observed a white, crystalline substance atop the passenger-side fuel tank.

