Manhattan Teacher Charged With Possession And Distribution Of Child Pornography

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Ricky J. Patel, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Jessica S. Tisch, and Special Commissioner of the Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the NYC School District (“SCI”), Anastasia Coleman, announced the unsealing of a Complaint charging CHRISTOPHER WARD with possessing and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography that depict pre-pubescent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct. WARD was arrested yesterday and presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave in Manhattan federal court.

“Every day, Christopher Ward stood at the front of a classroom of first graders while allegedly storing hundreds of images exploiting children just like them,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “The women and men of our Office are committed to ridding New York of child pornography. Together with our partners at Homeland Security Investigations and the New York City Police Department Special Investigations Unit, we will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who create, possess, and distribute child pornography.”

“Christopher Ward, a first-grade teacher, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, and even acknowledging his sexual attraction to his students—allegations that are chillingly disturbing and strike at the heart of every parent's fears,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “With over four years spent in close proximity to young children, the gravity of these accusations cannot be overstated. The safety of our children demands our unflinching attention, and HSI will not stop until the full facts are exposed and every offender faces the consequences.”

“Every morning, New York City parents trusted Christopher Ward with the safety of their first graders in his classroom. In return, he made their worst nightmare a reality—allegedly exploiting his students, storing sexually explicit images and videos of them, and distributing content for his own twisted pleasure,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “These horrifying acts have no place in our city and Ward will face our justice system for his predatory behavior on our most innocent. I thank the NYPD investigators, along with our partners at HSI, SCI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for putting an end to this sickening behavior.”

“Christopher Ward's actions as alleged are repugnant—and violate the trust of his school, his students, and the community overall,” said SCI Special Commissioner Anastasia Coleman. “Possession of child pornography and other types of exploitation of minors are among the most serious issues society combats, and SCI works tirelessly to root out such misconduct from the New York City school district. SCI is grateful for its partners in law enforcement for their efforts in bringing Christopher Ward to justice.”

According to the allegations contained in the Complaint:[1]

From approximately September 2024 to approximately September 2025, WARD worked as a first-grade teacher at an elementary school in Queens, New York. Prior to that, from approximately January 2021 to approximately June 2024, WARD worked as a first-grade teacher at a school in Manhattan, New York.

From at least in or about July 14, 2024, through in or about July 22, 2025, WARD possessed and distributed hundreds of images and videos constituting child pornography on his account with an electronic mobile messaging application.

* * *

WARD, 37, of Farmingdale, New York, is charged with one count of receiving and distributing material containing child pornography, including files containing sexually explicit images of minors, and one count of possessing child pornography, including images and videos of prepubescent minors and minors who had not attained 12 years of age. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The statutory maximum sentence is prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge.

Mr. Clayton praised the efforts of HSI, their agents and Task Force Officers; the NYPD Special Investigations Unit, Computer Crimes Squad; the SCI Investigators; the Complex Analytics and Social Media Enhancement Team at the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area; the Special Agents and Task Force Officers of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York; and the Southern District of New York Digital Forensic Unit.

The case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adabelle U. Ekechukwu is in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.



