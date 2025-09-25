Punta Gorda Man Charged In Arson Of Jewish Center

Fort Myers, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the issuance of a complaint and arrest warrant charging Blake Richard Hoover (31, Punta Gorda) with arson. If convicted on all counts, Hoover faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison.

According to the complaint, on or about September 19, 2025, Hoover set an intentional fire at the Chabad Jewish Center located at 424 W. Hendry Street in Punta Gorda, Florida. The Chabad Jewish Center is a Hebrew school and a community synagogue open to all people of Jewish faith.

On September 19, 2025, at approximately 10:48 p.m., a fire alarm within the Chabad Jewish Center was activated notifying the fire department. Upon the fire being extinguished and subsequent investigation, it was determined that the fire was an act of arson. In addition to the fire damage, three areas were spray painted with the letter “J” and appeared to have been recently painted.

On September 22, 2025, the Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received information from a person regarding a suspect and continued the investigation. Hoover was identified by the person as having expressed an intent to burn down the Chabad Jewish Center prior to September 19, 2025. The person indicated that Hoover had a hatred towards Jewish people and that Hoover had left his residence on September 19, 2025, and returned that evening with a spray paint can. A gas can went missing when Hoover left earlier in the night and was returned to Hoover’s residence empty. The person confronted Hoover about what Hoover had spray painted and Hoover replied, the letter “J.”

A license plate reader captured Hoover’s motor vehicle in the area of the Chabad Jewish Center at approximately 10:09 p.m., prior to the arson. A search warrant was conducted at Hoover’s residence and law enforcement recovered a spray paint can and gas can.

A complaint is an allegation that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon Eth.