Finding for Recovery of $19,235.84 Issued Against Former Bedford City Schools Treasurer over Late Fees and Vacation Overpayment

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $19,235.84 was issued Thursday against a former treasurer for Bedford City Schools in Cuyahoga County over fees and penalties from late tax payments and an incorrect vacation payout.

The finding against William Parkinson was included in an audit of the district’s finances from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that the district failed to remit income tax withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service on time, leading to $11,751.21 in late fees, interest, and penalties.

Auditors noted, “The district could have avoided the interest and penalties had it promptly remitted its employee tax withholdings.”

Additionally, Parkinson was paid twice for earned vacation time, leading to an overpayment of $7,484.63 when his contract was terminated.

Auditors wrote, “… by making duplicate leave payments for the same vacation days, the district further contributed to the misuse of public funds.”

Parkinson and his insurance company are jointly and severally liable for the finding for recovery.

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

