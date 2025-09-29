Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Colebrook Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield - Fairfield Township Joint Economic Development District - 1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County Transit Commission
Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Village of New Madison
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wabash Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Delaware County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Upper Arlington Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Symmes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitewater Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Hardin
|Grove Cemetery Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Penn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Bronson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Wickliffe Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Morley Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mentor Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Zane Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Big Island Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Marion County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Medina
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Miami County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Dayton Arcade New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Cardington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|South East Area Transit
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Frazeysburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Noble
|Noble County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Noble County Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Randolph Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|City of Eaton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Northwest Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Green Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Shelby County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Stark
|Stark County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Hudson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Norton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Warren City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|City of Warren
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Union
|Jerome Village Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Van Wert
|Tully Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Wren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|City of Mason
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Stryker
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
