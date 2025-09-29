Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Colebrook Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Belmont County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Fairfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield - Fairfield Township Joint Economic Development District - 1

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Champaign Champaign County Transit Commission

Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Village of New Madison

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wabash Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Delaware County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Central Ohio Health Care Consortium

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Upper Arlington Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Symmes Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Whitewater Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Hardin Grove Cemetery Association

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Penn Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Bronson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Wickliffe Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Morley Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mentor Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Development Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Licking Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Zane Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan County School Employee Consortium

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Marion Big Island Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Marion County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Medina County Combined General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Medina

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Miami County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Dayton Arcade New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Cardington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muskingum South East Area Transit

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Frazeysburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Noble Noble County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Noble County Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ottawa Benton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Randolph Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Preble County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

City of Eaton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Northwest Regional Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Green Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby West Central Ohio Network

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Shelby County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Stark Stark County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit City of Hudson

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Norton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Warren City Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

City of Warren

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Union Jerome Village Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Union County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Union County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Van Wert Tully Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Wren

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren City of Mason

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Village of Stryker

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

