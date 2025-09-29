Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,431 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Colebrook Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Fairfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield - Fairfield Township Joint Economic Development District - 1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Champaign Champaign County Transit Commission
Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Village of New Madison
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wabash Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Delaware County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Upper Arlington Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Symmes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitewater Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Hardin Grove Cemetery Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Penn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Bronson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Wickliffe Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Morley Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mentor Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Zane Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Big Island Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Marion County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Medina
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Miami County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Dayton Arcade New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Cardington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum South East Area Transit
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Frazeysburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Noble Noble County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Noble County Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Randolph Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
City of Eaton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Northwest Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Green Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Shelby County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Stark Stark County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Hudson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Norton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Warren City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
City of Warren
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Union Jerome Village Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Union County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Union County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Van Wert Tully Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Wren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Warren City of Mason
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Village of Stryker
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more