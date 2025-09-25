Building a better connection on SR 14 in Bingen

BINGEN – Planes, trains, and automobiles? In this case, just trains and automobiles. Soon, travelers on State Route 14 in Bingen won’t have to wait for passing trains.

Starting Monday, Sept. 29, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will begin building a new road under the railroad tracks that separate SR 14 from the Port of Klickitat. The underpass will improve connections between Bingen Point, the port and SR 14, or Steuben Street.

Right now, trains often block access to the port as the tracks run parallel just to the south of SR 14. This can cause long backups on the highway, slowing down travelers and emergency responders. The new underpass will let traffic move without waiting for trains, making travel safer and more reliable.

What to expect

During work hours, travelers can expect one of the highway’s two lanes to close at times. Flaggers will direct traffic in each direction to take turns using the open lane.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes when this happens.

“This project is about more than just reducing delays,” said WSDOT Project Engineer TJ Prendergast. “By separating road traffic from trains, we’re creating a safer, more reliable route for people traveling to work, school, businesses and for emergency responders protecting the community.”

As Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway builds a new rail bridge, crews from Kerr Contractors Oregon will construct Juniper Street, a road that will pass under the tracks. The project also adds a roundabout at SR 14 and Elm Street to improve safety and traffic flow. The roundabout will feature a historic pond boat honoring the region’s timber heritage.

This $34.25 million project is expected to be complete in late 2026.