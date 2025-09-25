Sanders Plumbing Company Launches New Website to Better Serve Knoxville Customers

Community Events with Sanders Plumbing Company Official Sanders Plumbing Company logo Pete and Vickie Sanders Love for our Community in Knoxville TN

Sanders Plumbing, serving Knoxville for 35+ years, launches a new website to simplify booking, financing, and plumbing services for local homeowners.

We have always believed in treating our customers with honest moral values” — James (aka Pete) Sanders

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted family-owned plumbing business rolls out a new easy-to-use online platform after 35+ years of helping the community

Sanders Plumbing Company, a family-owned business that Knoxvillians have trusted for over 35 years, has just unveiled its new website. The updated site aims to make life easier for customers to learn about services, ask questions, request an appointment, and even apply for financing. Whether you are searching for a dependable Knoxville plumber or you need emergency service fast, the company’s new online platform makes it simple to get help.

The newly launched digital platform marks a big step forward for the company, started in 1989 by Pete Sanders and his wife, Vickie. Sanders Plumbing has earned its good name by doing honest work, delivering reliable results, and living up to true Knoxville family values. Pete's interest in plumbing first started as a teenager while helping his father with his remodeling business, and from there he attended trade school. He served an apprenticeship and began acquiring trade licenses as a journeyman and Master Plumber, and now holds a CMC-A State Mechanical contractors license, which is the highest level in the plumbing industry.

Pete & Vickie still run the company along with their daughter, Michelle, as office manager, their son, Chris, as the shop attendant, and with the support of the most excellent team.

"We have always believed in treating our customers with honest moral values," said Pete, founder of Sanders Plumbing Company. "Our new website reflects that - making it simple for people to get the help they need while showing them the friendly professional team they will be working with."

The improved website displays the company's full range of plumbing services and shows its strong focus on quality. Sanders Plumbing completes each job with top-notch tools and materials. Every technician also passes a strict background check as part of the company's certified Drug-Free Workplace policy, and each one is individually licensed in the State of Tennessee.

Sanders Plumbing holds all necessary licenses and certifications to work with top brands in the industry. These include A.O. Smith and State water heaters, Navien and Rinnai tankless water heaters, Bradford White water heaters, Uponor PEX water lines, and TrackPipe gas lines.

Knoxville homeowners can count on Sanders Plumbing Company for friendly service, dependable outcomes, and a personal approach that a true local family business can deliver. Whether you need to fix a leaky pipe, have a new water heater installed, or a full plumbing repipe, you can trust this long-standing Knoxville plumbing company to get the job done right.

