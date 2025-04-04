PA PHCC ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY-DEFINING PLUMBING AND HVAC EVENT FOR SPRING 2025

PA PHCC

Are you ready to elevate your professional journey in the plumbing, heating, and cooling sectors?

This event is about building more than just technical knowledge - it’s about strengthening the connections that uphold our entire sector” — Jonathan Moyer

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An immersive two-day gathering set to energize professionals in the mechanical trades industry

The Pennsylvania Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PA PHCC) has officially confirmed the dates for its highly anticipated plumbing and HVAC industry event. Scheduled for Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, 2025, this two-day convening will be held at the Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment Center, East Rutherford, New Jersey—an iconic venue primed to welcome contractors, engineers, manufacturers, and trade leaders from across the Mid-Atlantic.

With the mechanical trades industry evolving rapidly through technological innovation, regulatory updates, and sustainability mandates, PA PHCC’s upcoming event aims to provide professionals with timely insights and practical strategies. Attendees will engage in high-level knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and on-site demonstrations that address the present and future challenges of plumbing and HVAC systems. From smart infrastructure to energy-efficient retrofits, the agenda is curated to reflect the sector's most pressing topics.

The event will commence on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 PM and continue into the evening. Friday’s full-day itinerary begins at 9:00 AM and concludes at 10:00 PM, featuring sessions, panels, and vendor showcases. With a format designed to accommodate working professionals and business owners alike, the gathering promises to offer substantial value for those operating at every level of the industry.

About PA PHCC

The Pennsylvania Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association serves as a cornerstone for industry professionals, advocating for education, workforce development, and environmental stewardship. Its mission is to elevate the plumbing and HVACR fields by uniting contractors through standards, training, and policy support.

