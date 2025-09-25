Higher Ed Leaders Push to Include Institutional Governance in College Rankings

AGB Logo

The Association of Governing Boards (AGB), the leader in higher ed governance, is pushing U.S. News & World Report to include new criteria into their rankings.

Families deserve the full picture when making one of the most important investments of their lives.” — Ross Mugler, Interim President and CEO of AGB.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While college rankings are a fixture of the higher education landscape, shaping family decisions and influencing public perceptions, they fail to capture one of the most decisive factors in institutional vitality: governance and board leadership. The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), the nation’s leading authority on higher education governance, is strongly encouraging U.S. News & World Report and other ranking organizations to incorporate governance into their widely cited rankings.“Families deserve the full picture when making one of the most important investments of their lives,” said Ross Mugler, Interim President and CEO of AGB. “Academic programs and finances matter, but without effective governing boards, even the strongest institution can falter. Conversely, with good governance and strong leadership, even a struggling institution can thrive. Simply put, leadership at the board level directly shapes the student experience, reputation, institutional resilience, and long-term sustainability. Rankings without assessment of governance miss the mark.”The Limits of Current RankingsCurrent college rankings cover cost, outcomes, resources, and selectivity, but rely heavily on self-reported or subjective data. The rankings overlook key aspects of individual fit such as academic rigor, support, and equity while privileging elite institutions and status over true educational value. Further, they fail to consider one of the most important predictors of institutional viability and reputation: the governing board.“As policymakers and the American public increasingly voice skepticism in higher education, the credibility of rankings as a reliable guide for families is an area of real concern,” Mugler said. “Would you make a major financial investment without knowing how the organization is led? That is essentially what current rankings ask families to do.”Why Governance MattersMugler noted that governance is not abstract and is the critical foundation of higher education. It is the system of structures, practices, and decision-making processes that allows an institution to fulfill its mission. Strong governance ensures institutions stay mission-driven, financially sustainable, and accountable to students and communities. Weak and fractured governance can undermine even the most well-resourced institutions.Governance directly shapes:• Student success: Policies on affordability, support, and completion.• Financial health: Resource stewardship, risk management, and sustainability.• Reputation and trust: Effective oversight builds resilience, while governance failures can damage institutions for years.AGB’s John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership highlights this connection between good governance and strong student outcomes. Each year, the award recognizes boards that exemplify exceptional governance and demonstrates how thoughtful, strategic leadership drives meaningful outcomes for students, from improved completion rates to greater affordability and access. The award provides the direct correlation between governance decisions and the success of students and institutions.Alignment with Established Practices“Governance is already a central factor for accreditors and credit rating agencies, both of which evaluate it as a measure of institutional accountability and risk management,” said Mugler. “Integrating governance into rankings would align with these existing practices and provide a more transparent, comprehensive assessment of institutional quality.”AGB noted that relevant areas of assessment should include:• Student success outcomes: time to degree, employment outcomes, student debt levels, and long-term career readiness.• Financial sustainability: tuition growth, debt management, and stewardship of resources.• Governance practices: board independence, transparency, accountability, trustee orientation and training, shared governance, and strategic alignment.AGB’s Leadership Role in Governance HealthFor more than a century, AGB has empowered governing boards and senior leaders to strengthen institutional effectiveness through effective governance. Serving more than 2,000 member institutions, systems, and institutionally related foundations, AGB is uniquely positioned to support the development of governance-based evaluation criteria.“Factoring governance into rankings aligns with established standards and will help students and families make informed choices while encouraging institutions to prioritize effective leadership,” Mugler noted. “Ultimately, that means stronger colleges and universities, and better outcomes for students, families, and society.”# # #About AGBAt the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), we believe in the power of higher education to transform lives, strengthen inclusive democracy, and support a thriving society. We believe that strong higher education starts with great governing boards. AGB provides advocacy, leading practices, educational resources, expert support, and renowned programs that advance board excellence for 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations. For more than 100 years, AGB has been the trusted authority for board members, chief executives, board professionals, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership. Learn more at AGB.org.

