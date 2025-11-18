New Study Shows How Higher Education Board Leadership Can Drive Student Success
The efforts of the four institutions show how intentional, strategic, and focused partnerships can boost opportunities for all students. Governing boards play a strategic role in prioritizing the mission of student success. This board-level engagement improves student outcomes and drives real change.
“Boards have an essential role in ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed,” said Ross A. Mugler, AGB interim president and CEO. “This report makes clear that student success isn’t just an academic issue; it should also be a governance priority. Boards that take this seriously are helping their institutions stay mission-centered, equity-focused, and future-ready.”
The four institutions—California State University, San Bernardino; Hostos Community College, City University of New York; Kean University in New Jersey; and Prairie View A&M University in Texas—were selected for their strong performance in access, retention, and student outcomes. The study included in-depth interviews with board members and senior leaders, review of institutional data and board materials, and analysis of system-level policies, if applicable.
The report identifies 10 common practices across all four institutions. The most consistent overlapping practice is making student success the organizing principle across governance, planning, and budgeting.
The report calls on boards to move beyond episodic engagement and embrace their ongoing fiduciary responsibility for inclusive excellence in student outcomes. It offers practical checklists, policy questions, and a governance framework to guide continuous improvement.
Read the full report here.
