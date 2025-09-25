Angela Cabrera Selected as Top Healthcare Technology Expert and CEO by IAOTP

Angela Cabrera will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Cabrera, Founder/CEO at Alegna Technologies, Inc., was recently selected as Top Healthcare Technology Expert and CEO for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Cabrera has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the Founder/CEO at Alegna Technologies, Inc.Alegna Technologies, Inc. today focuses on wireless smart sensors and IoT predictive maintenance solutions. The company offers more than 80 American-made sensor types integrated with its proprietary AlegnaSense™ platform, enabling real-time monitoring, remote early warning alerts, and automation across healthcare, manufacturing, education, government, and construction industries.Her responsibilities include operations, P&L, and all aspects of strategic business development and sales to public sectors (local, county, state, and federal agencies) as well as to national C-level executives in large accounts.In addition, she recently authored an article in Engineers-Outlook, 'From Reactive to Predictive: Empowering Smart Infrastructure with Geospatial Intelligence and IoT,' further highlighting her expertise in advancing predictive maintenance.Ms. Cabrera has secured partnerships with major equipment manufacturers (hardware & software) including Motorola Mobility, ScanSource, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, and Maxim, as well as technologies such as RFID, NFC, Barcode, 1-Wire, and POS. In addition, she developed and implemented integration of proprietary Mobile Enterprise Grade Platform.Prior roles include President of Integrated Medical Solutions, Inc., where she managed for over 6 years. Prior to that role, Ms. Cabrera was the Founder and CEO of Ideal Medical, Inc., where she took the company from a local start-up business to a national medical equipment planner and distributor of medical equipment and supplies, including consulting services and inventories of hospital equipment.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, management, leadership, project management, business development, and business strategy.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Cabrera pursued advanced business studies at several leading institutions, including the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, the Kellogg School of Management in Chicago, the University of Texas, the University of Georgia, Georgia State University, and the UGA I-Corps Capstone program. She earned her Associates Degree from Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition, she holds a Six Sigma green belt certification and real estate credentials.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cabrera has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2000, her business, Ideal Medical, Inc., was awarded Business of the Year by the Houston Minority Business Council. She was chosen by The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) to present in the innovative technologies competition in 2012, and in that same year was awarded Emerging Business of the Year by MBDA Business Center-Atlanta, Enterprise Innovation Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology. She has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who and chosen as an Innovator in 2022 and 2024 by the U.S. Department of Energy’s IMPEL+ Program. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Healthcare Technology Expert and CEO for 2026.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Cabrera volunteered with SCORE, which partners with the Small Business Administration to provide free confidential business advice and mentoring to small business owners seeking guidance. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Technology Association of Georgia – TransTech, a group that seeks to establish and showcase Georgia as the epicenter of smart transportation technology.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Ms. Cabrera for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. Looking back, Ms. Cabrera attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and empower leaders in her industry.For more information please visit: https://alegnatechnologies.com/ For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

