Susie Schmitt Known as Susie The Life Coach selected as Top Psychotherapist, Life Coach, and Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susie Schmitt, Psychotherapist, Personal Coach and Consultant in Private Practice, was recently selected as Top Psychotherapist, Life Coach, and Consultant of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Schmitt has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Schmitt is an American Board-Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work and has a certification in Spirituality. She helps her clients reduce their stress and strengthen their emotional well-being in her confidential virtual private practice. When you cultivate a relationship with yourself, expect to thrive grow and have better relationships with yourself and others. She is trained in cognitive and behavioral transformative techniques and has been in clinical direct practice with individuals and couples. She has interviewed, assessed and built relationships with several thousands of people over the years, helping them to find solutions to their personal problems. In addition, she counsels and coach’s individuals and couples through the healing process.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to mental and emotional health, couples counseling, cognitive and behavioral therapy, positive psychology, stress management,), wellness coaching, mindfulness, meditation, hypnosis, effective communication and conflict management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Schmitt earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology from St. Elizabeth University, followed by her Masters of Social Work from New York University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Schmitt has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Psychotherapist, Life Coach, and Consultant of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Schmitt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Schmitt attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. Susie is the 10th great granddaughter of Penelope Van Princis Stout who lived with the Lenni Lenape in the 1600’s. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, genealogy research, being in nature and playing the piano. In the future she looks to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://www.susiethelifecoach.com/ https://aconsultation.com/ , and https://www.linkedin.com/in/susiethelifecoach About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

