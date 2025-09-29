Lauren Mangan of Practical Life Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Mangan is a woman who came into her current career by accident—literally. She had long worked in accounting, auditing, with 17 years in healthcare administration, 2 of which were as a senior financial analyst with health insurance company and the last 15 years running private medical practices. It was during this time that she got hit by an SUV and was thrown 10 feet. Yet she somehow survived without catastrophic injury. Lauren believes it was because she had a deeper purpose yet to fulfill: to help others learn and heal.

It was during that miraculous recovery she had a conflict. She heard things, sensed things, and wanted to venture into this unknown universe, yet she was an accountant, a logical and disciplined person with many questions. She took many classes and learned to put her healing into practice right away and yet it would still take years to release herself from her business identity.

“I had worked with doctors, yet I was not helping people. I was only doing what the health insurance companies dictated. So, I began to put new tools in my toolbox and figure out my future. Seven years later I went into this healing thing full throttle.”

That means her own practice as a psychic messenger, energy healer, and life coach. She uses many unique methods to get at what is really hurting people, and keeping them from moving forward, including past life regression, workshops, guidance on raising your energetic vibration, and quantum healing. Lauren also uses tapping techniques, sound therapy, Reiki, and relays divine messages that come through to her.

These services are under the Practical Life Coaching umbrella. Lauren says she takes into account all aspects of your life to find what is blocking you from achieving peace, happiness, and success-- in your career and relationships. Lauren guides others to transform life’s hardest transitions like divorce, health crisis, grief and career shifts into opportunities for clarity and peace. She helps people gain a fresh perspective on that traumatic event and provide a safe space to explore it and process it. The result is that the once traumatic story is now one of transformation and wisdom to share.

Lauren is married and met her husband, Marc Massaro, by taking a painting class with him. He is a professional fine artist and teacher. Together, the artist and the accountant, they founded their adult art school, The Branford Art Studio, back in 2002. Marc is also a sculptor and was commissioned to recreate a life-sized version of his sculpture Indicando La Via Al Futuro, Ponting the Way to the Future depicting an immigrant Italian family on their first day arriving in the new world. This bronze monument is now located in Wooster Square in New Haven, CT. Art, she says, also resonates with people and helps them blossom, particularly in terms of emotions and creativity.

In her podcast, Lauren will relate her personal story and transition from past career to present business. She will review steps to get more of what we want from life, for instance learning who you and are not, setting boundaries, moving through past life trauma, and opening up to possibilities.

In the podcast Lauren will relate some client success stories.

For instance, her very first life coaching client was diagnosed with severe fibromyalgia, Hashimoto’s disease, IBS and a number of other disorders and inflammations. She could barely walk and was told to fit out her house for a wheelchair and probably get her affairs in order because her organs were beginning to fail. She was at a crossroads. In 6 months, she was walking better, feeling better and her family was asking what she was doing differently. In 2 years, her bloodwork was perfect, she no longer had IBS or fibromyalgia and not only was she walking she had gone back to work as a waitress. She had reclaimed her life and began helping others.

Another example is a displaced nurse who worried how the patients would be affected She felt guilt, shame, anger and pain. And Lauren helped her see the bigger picture and feel better. She pointed out that even more people would have suffered if this nurse had never been employed there.

“It’s like I’m still a data analyst in a way; I find the information, see the patterns and guide people on how to use it. I ask people, is this a lesson for you? Then I impart hope, and even humor when it’s needed. “

Lauren uses her own accident as an example of traumas that bring awakening. She helps people over big life events like divorcee, career snags, childhood abuse, and helps find the direction away from the trauma.

Lauren, the logical onetime accountant is still making sense of all this woo-woo and is continually learning. She herself hopes to one day finish writing her book called “An Accountant’s Adventures in the World of Woo, (and other weird shit!). Her divine channeling messages can be found on her YouTube Channel: The World of Woo Crew. Lauren says “I’m so happy now. Helping people solve their problems and find their epiphany brings me such joy!”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured coach, healer, and messenger Lauren Mangan in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday September 23rd at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday September 30th at 2pm Eastern

For more information about Lauren and her work visit www.practicallifecoach.com

