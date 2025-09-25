Ipak Yuli Bank Opens a New Chapter in Its History with Rebranding and the Think Big Platform

The first large-scale rebrand in 35 years marks a strategic shift towards a new era of digital innovation, customer-centricity, and international growth.

We are not abandoning the past — we are strengthening it. The new brand reflects our clients’ ambitions and our commitment to being a reliable partner on their journey towards big goals.” — Saidabror Saidakhmedov, Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ipak Yuli Bank , one of Uzbekistan’s leading private banks, announces its first large-scale rebrand in 35 years. The new brand and strategic platform "Think Big / Katta maqsadlar sari” reflects the bank’s transformation into a modern ecosystem of financial solutions, with clients and their ambitions at the center.The history of Ipak Yuli Bank is closely tied to the history of independent Uzbekistan. In 1990, it became the country’s first private bank serving small- and medium-size businesses. In 1997, it introduced Uzbekistan’s first international credit line, and in the early 2000s, it pioneered microfinance, international remittances, and plastic cards that reshaped everyday life. In the 2010s, Ipak Yuli Bank made a digital breakthrough: launching a mobile app, the first online microloans, and attracting world-class shareholders — ADB, DEG, and Triodos. Today, the bank serves more than 2.5 million clients, has issued over 5 million cards, operates 900+ ATMs, and supports 20,000 POS terminals nationwide.The new brand connects this legacy with the future. The Think Big platform is more than a slogan — it embodies clients’ ambitions and supports their personal and business goals. It symbolizes the drive for innovation and digital transformation, while emphasizing the bank’s responsibility for contributing to the economy, sustainable development, and social initiatives.Today, Ipak Yuli Bank opens a new page in its history, aspiring to become not only a national but also a regional benchmark.“Think Big is both a promise to our clients and a challenge to ourselves. We are the first in Uzbekistan to launch next-generation products and to create an ecosystem that becomes a part of life — from family and education to business and travel." Nana Mardoyan , Marketing & PR Director, Ipak Yuli Bank.The rebranding follows a series of product launches that laid the foundation for the Think Big platform. In 2024, the bank introduced the Opportunity Card and Visa Start Sum, and in 2025 — Uzbekistan’s first Woman Card and the world’s first Visa PUBG Mobile eSport Card. For entrepreneurs and companies, Visa Business corporate cards were introduced. These products reinforced the bank’s strategy of being first, creating new niches, and offering innovations that integrate into clients’ everyday lives.The rebrand coincides with a historic stage in the development of Uzbekistan’s financial sector, which is opening up to global investment. The new brand strengthens the bank’s role as an institution capable of supporting the national economy while integrating into the international financial community.The future of Ipak Yuli Bank lies in digitalization and fintech innovation, support for business, education, and family solutions, as well as ESG and sustainability initiatives. Just as 35 years ago, the bank remains a symbol of trust and a reliable partner for ambitious individuals and companies.____________________About Ipak Yuli BankFounded in 1990 as the first private bank of independent Uzbekistan, Ipak Yuli Bank today serves over 2.5 million clients with a broad portfolio of retail, corporate, and investment products. The bank has issued more than 5 million cards and operates a network of 900+ ATMs and 20,000 POS terminals.A leader in digital adoption, the bank prioritizes customer experience and sustainable growth. It is a signatory of the We-Finance Code, adheres to ESG standards, and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Among its shareholders are respected international institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), DEG, and Triodos Investment Management.Ipak Yuli Bank’s reliability is recognized by international ratings (Fitch B, Moody’s B1) and its Confirming Bank status under ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP). The bank has earned multiple international awards from Visa, Mastercard, Uzcard, and the EBRD, highlighting achievements in marketing, digital innovation, card issuance, and sustainability.Ipak Yuli Bank — Think Big / Katta maqsadlar sari

Sneak peak to Rebranding event

