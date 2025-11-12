Visa and Ipak Yuli Bank Announce the Launch of the She’s Next Program for Women Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan

Ipak Yuli Bank x She's Next empowered by VISA Public talk on women enterpreneurship "She's Next" fashion collection by designer Nigora Khashimova

Visa in cooperation with Ipak Yuli Bank, has announced the launch of global She’s Next initiative in Uzbekistan aiming to foster women’s entrepreneurship.

Every successful business begins with a bold decision - to start. By supporting She’s Next, we help women in Uzbekistan take that first step, gain confidence, and the support they need to grow.” — Nana Mardoyan, Marketing & PR Director, Ipak Yuli Bank

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visa in cooperation with Ipak Yuli Bank , has announced the launch of the first wave of the global She’s Next initiative in Uzbekistan . The program aims to foster women’s entrepreneurship and support those who wish to start or scale their businesses.This global initiative, successfully implemented across Central Asia since 2021, has already united more than 40,000 participants. Now, for the first time, She’s Next is coming to Uzbekistan - with a mission to help women turn their ideas into sustainable business ventures by providing access to knowledge, resources, networking, and funding opportunities.“For Ipak Yuli Bank, participation in She’s Next is more than just a partnership with a global brand - it is part of our long-term strategy to support small and medium-sized enterprises and advance financial inclusion in the country. We view women’s entrepreneurship as one of the key drivers of sustainable economic growth and innovation. We believe that every successful business begins with a bold decision - to start. By supporting She’s Next, we help women in Uzbekistan take that first step, gain confidence, knowledge, and the support they need to grow. For us, it’s not only about developing financial products, but also about creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurship becomes a natural part of culture and opportunity for everyone,” said Nana Mardoyan, CMO at Ipak Yuli Bank.“She’s Next is a global Visa initiative that has helped hundreds of thousands of women around the world start or scale their businesses. Today, together with Ipak Yuli Bank, we are thrilled to launch the first wave of this program in Uzbekistan. Participants will have the opportunity to expand their business knowledge, build professional connections, and compete for a grant for business development. I am certain that the program will inspire women entrepreneurs to take bold steps and reach to great achievements,” said Bekhzod Abdurakhmanov, Visa’s Country Manager for Uzbekistan.The “Boshlang!” concept - the courage to startThe first wave of She’s Next in Uzbekistan is launched under the concept “Boshlang!”, which means “Start!” in Uzbek language. It reflects the idea that you don’t need to wait for perfect conditions to begin your journey - the most important thing is to take the first step.The program was announced during Visa Fashion Week Tashkent, an event that celebrates creativity, leadership, and women’s empowerment. The concept was visually reflected in a fashion collection by designer Nigora Khashimova, created in collaboration with Ipak Yuli Bank. The collaboration with the designer presents a collection of jackets featuring aesthetic elements of imperfection that symbolize the essence of the “Boshlang” concept, along with expressive seams that reflect the journey of growth and aspiration upward.Through this imagery, Visa and Ipak Yuli Bank translate the message that entrepreneurship is a journey, not a finished product - and that every woman can start today. This is exactly what She’s Next stands for: helping women believe in themselves, overcome the fear of imperfection, and begin building their businesses across various industries right now.Visa and Ipak Yuli Bank invite aspiring and established women entrepreneurs -as well as those who are just dreaming of starting their own business to follow the official social media pages of Visa and Ipak Yuli Bank to stay up to date and be among the first to learn more about the launch of the initiative’s first wave in Uzbekistan.______________________About VisaVisa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at https://www.cis.visa.com For media inquiriesAnastassiya ChsherbakovaVisa Press Office, Central AsiaPBN Central AsiaTel: +7 705 170 2972anastassiya.chsherbakova@pbnca.kzDanil PavlenkoSenior Manager, Corporate CommunicationsVisa Central Asia & Azerbaijandpavlenk@visa.comAbout Ipak Yuli BankFounded in 1990 as the first private bank of independent Uzbekistan, Ipak Yuli Bank today serves over 2.5 million clients with a broad portfolio of retail, corporate, and investment products. The bank has issued more than 5 million cards and operates a network of 900+ ATMs and 20,000 POS terminals.A leader in digital adoption, the bank prioritizes customer experience and sustainable growth. It is a signatory of the We-Finance Code, adheres to ESG standards, and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Among its shareholders are respected international institutions including the DEG and Triodos Investment Management.Ipak Yuli Bank’s reliability is recognized by international ratings (Fitch B, Moody’s B1) and its Confirming Bank status under ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP). The bank has earned multiple international awards from Visa, Mastercard, Uzcard, and the EBRD, highlighting achievements in marketing, digital innovation, card issuance, and sustainability.Ipak Yuli Bank — Think Big / Katta maqsadlar sari.

