Debut Author Kyra Jessen Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite "The Anticipation Principle: Becoming The Most Effortless You" by Kyra Jessen Author Kyra Jessen NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

One of only two Germany-based authors who received the prestigious international NYC Big Book Award this year.

This is not about wishful thinking or spiritual bypassing. It’s about understanding the mechanism that connects your expectations to your experiences, and learning how to consciously work with it.” — Kyra Jessen

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized "The Anticipation Principle: Becoming The Most Effortless You" by Kyra Jessen in the category of Self-help: Motivational as a distinguished favorite. Jessen’s debut, just released some four months ago, was one of only two Germany-based authors who received the prestigious international NYC Big Book Award this year.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."The Anticipation Principle: Becoming The Most Effortless You" by Kyra JessenWHAT IF THE KEY TO A FULFILLING LIFE ISN'T EFFORT—BUT EASE?We’ve been told success comes only to those who try harder, push further, and hustle longer. That there are no shortcuts. No magic tricks. No effortless ways to live a life of fulfillment, freedom, or flow.But what if that’s not entirely true?"The Anticipation Principle" introduces a framework that reveals how your brain, body, and beliefs are already shaping your reality, every moment of every day. Grounded in psychology, neuroscience, and quantum theory, this book connects your internal state of anticipation to the unfolding of your reality.This is not about wishful thinking or spiritual bypassing. It’s about understanding the mechanism that connects your expectations to your experiences, and learning how to consciously work with it. More than inspiration, this is a practical guide providing tools for those ready to engage deeply with mindset, identity, and lasting transformation.Written with clarity, compassion, and lived experience, "The Anticipation Principle" is a guide, a mindset shift, and quiet empowerment. Find out more at https://elitementalmastery.com/ueber-mich-2/ NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites ___NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

