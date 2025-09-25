State of the courts – three years after our five-point plan

In 2022, we surveyed solicitors about their experiences of courts and tribunals.

Solicitors highlighted systemic issues of delays, deteriorating buildings and unreliable technology.

Three years on, we repeated the survey. The results are clear: the same issues continue to plague our courts.

The government must make a sustained investment in both the physical court estate and reliable technology.

This will ease the backlogs and ensure our courts can better serve the public.

Fixing our courts is achievable and an essential step towards restoring our justice system.