Smarteeva introduces MedTech Recalls Gateway to transform how health systems and device firms manage recalls

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarteeva today announced the launch of MedTech Recalls Gateway, a groundbreaking recall notification platform designed to streamline the communication and management of medical device recalls between healthcare systems and medical device manufacturers.For years, healthcare systems have struggled to efficiently manage recall notices, facing challenges in tracking, assigning, and confirming critical recall actions across large, complex organizations. At the same time, medical device companies face difficulties ensuring their recalls are received, acted upon, and acknowledged by every healthcare provider impacted. MedTech Recalls Gateway bridges this gap by serving as a centralized hub for recall communication, task management, and acknowledgement tracking.MedTech Recalls Gateway acts as a two-way communication and workflow platform:* For Healthcare Systems: Provides real-time recall alerts, streamlined workflows, and task tracking to ensure no recall falls through the cracks.* For Medical Device Companies: Enables direct distribution of recall notices, real-time acknowledgement tracking, and visibility into recall resolution.With intuitive visual workflows, real-time analytics, and AI-powered document processing, the platform eliminates inefficiencies, reduces manual errors, & ensures compliance, all while prioritizing patient safety.Key Features:1. Centralized Recall Communication: One gateway for all recall notifications between device manufacturers and healthcare systems.2. Immediate Recall Alerts: Health systems receive real-time notifications with duplicates eliminated for clean, actionable data.3. Acknowledgement Tracking: Manufacturers can confirm receipt and action of recalls by healthcare facilities.4. Automated Workflows: Assign tasks, track progress, and monitor outcomes with minimal manual effort.5. AI-Powered Data Insights: Extracts critical details from recall letters and flags missing information.6. Global & Private Access Options: Recalls can be published globally or restricted for internal use, with full version history.MedTech Recalls Gateway is now available globally, with free access at https://medtechrecalls.com for healthcare facilities and medical device companies.About us: Smarteeva is a leading provider of post-market surveillance and recall management solutions for the medical device industry. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations and medical device companies with intelligent tools to enhance patient safety, streamline compliance, and strengthen operational efficiency.Learn more about Smarteeva’s innovative recall management solutions at www.smarteeva.com Send your inquiry: Info@smarteeva.com

