Prestigious marina move for Shepperton interiors company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Interiors is starting an exciting new chapter in its history with a move to fresh new offices at Shepperton Marina. The relocation sees the specialist interior design and office fit-out London company staying in the town it has proudly called home for the past 30 years.

The historic waterside premises bring a more modern layout and views overlooking the boats on the marina. It marks a welcome change for the team, who have been used to working without a view, something they’re looking forward to swapping for the daily inspiration of life by the River Thames.



As a company that has helped countless clients reimagine their own spaces, this is a rare opportunity for Prestige Interiors to showcase its own design skills, with a few additions planned, including a storage wall and a meeting pod.

“We’ve been proud to call Shepperton home for 30 years, and we’re delighted to be staying here as we move into this new chapter,” said Fiona MacMillan, joint Managing Director at Prestige Interiors. “We usually help others with projects like an office fit out in London, to create beautiful new environments, so it’s exciting to build a meeting room in the new office space for ourselves. The marina offers such a lovely outlook and a refreshing environment, and we’re excited to welcome our clients and colleagues to the new space.”

Renowned for design excellence and high-quality service, Prestige Interiors has built a strong reputation both within the interiors industry and across the local community.

