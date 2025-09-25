Sonopress presents Inkplosion

Inkplosion samples

Creative color variety for sustainable EcoRecord

GüTERSLOH, GERMANY, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonopress, a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Marketing Services and a leading global provider in the field of media production, is presenting another innovation for record production ahead of this year's Making Vinyl Conference in Haarlem, Netherlands: Inkplosion. This novel offering adds a fascinating creative dimension to the now established EcoRecord and opens completely new possibilities for musicians, artists, and labels to visually showcase their LP releases and make each individual LP a unique piece.

“Sonopress is constantly working to expand its existing portfolio of special effects for records,” says Sven Deutschmann, Managing Director of Sonopress. With its Inkplosion offering, the company is once again living up to this claim. The innovative process allows each EcoRecord to be individually designed with color patterns that are unique in their appearance during the ongoing production process. In vinyl record pressing, this process is known as the “splatter” process.

Automation ensures variety and quality

“In our Inkplosion process, color pigments are individually mixed into the transparent PET, with customers able to choose from a wide range of colors and achievable effects ranging from bright and bold to translucent and subtle,” explains Managing Director Deutschmann. For precise and creative implementation, Sonopress has developed a novel automation system that controls the mixing of colors and pigments while leaving room for individuality. This process is ready for the market and is now offered to all customers as a service within the scope of EcoRecord production.

With EcoRecord, which is manufactured in a resource-saving manner and causes up to 85% less CO₂ emissions in the production process than conventional vinyl records, Sonopress is already setting standards in the industry. Inkplosion complements this sustainable approach by offering the opportunity to make a distinctive visual statement. “With Inkplosion, we are giving musicians, artists, and labels a tool to present their music in a way that is not only acoustically but also visually unique – and in harmony with sustainability and innovation. Each record becomes a unique piece that further emphasizes artistic expression and inspires collectors,” says Sven Deutschmann.

