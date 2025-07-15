Go West – Sonopress Launches EcoRecord Production in the United States

Happy about the successful start of production in the US - the EcoRecord core team from Sonopress in Charlotte.

First production line successfully commissioned at new Charlotte, North Carolina site

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week marked a bold step into the future of LP record manufacturing and truly historic moment for Sonopress. The leading global manufacturer of storage media and a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Marketing Services—has successfully commissioned its first production machine for EcoRecords at its new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The equipment is specifically designed for the environmentally friendly production of the company’s innovative sustainable LP record, marking a major milestone in Sonopress's international growth strategy.

“Key customers—including representatives from music major Warner Music Group, who recently toured the new facility—were unanimously impressed and

welcomed our decision to manufacture our sustainable long-play records locally in the United States,” said Sven Deutschmann, CEO of Sonopress.

With an initial annual production capacity of approximately one million EcoRecords, the new Charlotte facility lays the foundation for further expansion in the North American market. According to CEO Deutschmann, Sonopress expects demand in the US to grow steadily and is well-positioned to scale production capacities quickly and flexibly as needed.

Sustainability in LP Record Manufacturing

The EcoRecord represents a groundbreaking innovation in LP record production. Instead of traditional polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the EcoRecord uses recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as its base material. The records are produced using a novel injection molding process that eliminates the use of natural gas and steam altogether. This method reduces environmental impact by up to 85 percent compared to conventional vinyl production.

Since its market debut just over a year ago, demand for the EcoRecord has been steadily rising. The first major order was fulfilled in March 2024 for Warner Music Group: the debut album from the duo Liam Gallagher & John Squire. Since then, numerous artists—including Ed Sheeran and Coldplay—have embraced this eco-friendly alternative to traditional vinyl.

Think global, Act local

At its headquarters in Gütersloh, Germany, Sonopress now operates three production machines with a combined annual capacity of up to three million EcoRecords. CEO Sven Deutschmann adds: “By launching production in the United States, we are pursuing our goal of scaling our sustainable manufacturing strategy internationally while enhancing proximity to our customers in the world’s key music markets.”

About Sonopress

Sonopress is a leading international entertainment and media service provider offering a comprehensive range of solutions to companies in the home entertainment, video games, audio, publishing, and TV/broadcasting industries. Sonopress’ service portfolio covers all areas of media asset management: from digital services such as digitization, electronic content distribution, archiving, and asset management to the replication of CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays – in 66-gigabyte as well as 100-gigabyte versions – to print management and printing services, as well as fulfilment and supply chain management. Fully integrated LP production has lately been added to the portfolio again. All these processes are supported by innovative end-to-end IT systems. With decades of industry experience and intelligent solutions, Sonopress creates added value for customers and ensure that they are well equipped to meet the challenges of the market. As part of Bertelsmann Marketing Services, Sonopress is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.