Vantage Circle Highlights the Future of Recognition and Inclusive Leadership in the Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , a behavioral-science-powered global employee recognition and rewards SaaS platform successfully concluded a dynamic showcase of thought leadership at the SHRM MENA 25 Annual Conference & Expo in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. As a leader in the recognition space, Vantage Circle contributed to impactful conversations on the evolving role of Employee Recognition within the broader HR ecosystem.The event brought together top HR leaders and policymakers, influential voices from the government and innovators to discuss emerging workplace trends. With organizations increasingly looking to align recognition strategies with both technological advancement and human-centric values, Vantage Circle took the center stage in a seminar titled “The Future of Recognition: Where Human Empathy Meets Artificial Intelligence.” The session explored the strategic imperative of intelligent recognition in modern workplaces, emphasizing the integration of AI without losing the human touch, and showcasing recognition as the cornerstone of engagement, culture, and resilience. Attendees gained insights into how AI can drive scalable, inclusive, and meaningful appreciation across diverse teams and geographies.Further deepening the conversation, Pallav Popli, CRO & Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle moderated a compelling panel discussion titled “Inclusive Leadership: Empowering and Recognizing Diverse Teams for Innovation.” Joining him on the panel were Adel Alghamdi (Assistant Deputy Minister for Human Resources, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources), Sid Ahmed Benraouane (Dubai Government Advisor), Marketa Simkova (Partner & Head of People, Performance & Culture, KPMG Middle East), Sara Boueri (Group Director – HR, Scope Investment). Together, the panel explored how AI and intelligent recognition systems can support inclusive and equitable workplace practices, and how data-driven insights can help design more inclusive talent and R&R strategies. It also addressed the importance of balancing human judgment with machine intelligence to ensure recognition remains authentic and bias-free.Pallav Popli, CRO & Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle stated, “Today’s workforce is more diverse, dynamic, and digitally connected than ever before, demanding a new shift in how we lead, engage, and recognize our people. True leadership today lies in the ability to adapt empathy with intelligence, where technology doesn’t just automate recognition, but makes it more inclusive, consistent, and meaningful. At Vantage Circle, we see intelligent systems as a way to enhance human insight rather than replace it. The future of work will be built by organizations that not only adopt AI, but also embed humanity at the heart of every experience.”About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

