Vantage Circle Wins Two Gold at Brandon Hall Awards 2025 for Employee Recognition Excellence

Vantage Circle Wins Two Gold at Brandon Hall Awards 2025

Redefining Employee Recognition in partnership with Tata Technologies and ACG

Today, companies are finally seeing recognition as not just feel-good programs but as initiatives that drive engagement, retention, and business results.” — Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great pleasure to announce that Vantage Circle, the world's leading behavioral-science-powered employee recognition and rewards platform, has secured two Gold Awards at the prestigious Brandon Hall Awards 2025. The company earned top recognition in the Best Employee Recognition Program category for its collaborative programs with Tata Technologies and ACG.The winning entries included "Shine: A Holistic Employee Recognition Program" and the "ACE Recognition Program". Both programs demonstrate how strategic employee recognition drives meaningful business outcomes and transforms workplace culture.These awards validate what Vantage Circle has been proving for years. Which is, to combine behavioral science with technology to create meaningful recognition programs that actually work.The Brandon Hall Awards represent the gold standard in human capital management, evaluating entries based on measurable business impact, innovation, and program effectiveness.Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “These wins indicate that we as a company are moving beyond traditional appreciation into something more strategic. Today, companies are finally seeing recognition as not just feel-good programs but as initiatives that drive engagement, retention, and business results. When we see companies like Tata Technologies and ACG achieving meaningful change through recognition, it reinforces why we do this work.”This year's competition attracted entries from leading organizations worldwide, making these dual gold wins particularly significant for Vantage Circle and its partner companies.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, recognition is more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.About Brandon Hall GroupTM : Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, Brandon Hall GroupTM have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

