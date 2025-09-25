Jamjoom Pharma and Iraqi Dermatology Society Sign MoU to Transform Skin Health Awareness

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iraqi Dermatology Society and Jamjoom Pharma have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a nationwide awareness initiative, ECZPLORE, aiming at supporting patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in the fight against eczema and fungal infections.This milestone agreement reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to improving dermatology care in Iraq through education, awareness, and community engagement.The ECZPLORE Program will focus on:• Raising awareness about eczema among patients, children, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.• Educational outreach through guides, coloring books, magazines, and storybooks tailored for different audiences.• Healthcare professional development with access to the latest scientific updates and evidence-based practices.• Community campaigns, including school initiatives across Iraq, to build a supportive environment for those living with eczema.• Awareness on fungal infections, promoting prevention, management, and early recognition strategies.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Hadaf Al-Junaiyeh, President of the Iraqi Dermatology Society, emphasized: “This collaboration will empower patients and caregivers with the knowledge and resources needed to improve quality of life. Together, we aim to build healthier, better-informed communities.”Samer Lezzaiq, General Manager – Gulf, Levant, and Export Markets at Jamjoom Pharma, added: “At Jamjoom Pharma, we are committed to advancing public health across the region. Through ECZPLORE, we will provide innovative educational tools and practical support to ensure dermatology care is more accessible and effective to patients in Iraq.”The MoU is effective for two years, during which both parties will work closely to implement activities, distribute resources, and engage communities across Iraq.-ENDS-This section is not for publishing purposes – Intended only for Media PartnersAbout Jamjoom Pharma “Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company”:Jamjoom Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical organization committed to enhancing the quality of life through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality medicines and consumer healthcare products.Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company was established back in 2000 and is tirelessly operating to support the Saudi Vision 2030 to reinforce the public healthcare system.With a strong focus on patient-centered care, Jamjoom Pharma serves diverse markets across Middle East & Africa, with a focused ambition for more expansion, providing effective solutions in key therapeutic areas (including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and general medicine).Through its state-of-the-art facilities and established distribution channels across the MEA region and dedication to regulatory excellence, Jamjoom Pharma continues to deliver products that meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality, improving health outcomes for millions of people.Please contact the Company at:Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory CompanyAl-Hamra Dist, Corniche RoadP.O. Box: 6267 | Jeddah 21442, Saudi ArabiaJeddah Office: +966-12-614-0099 (Extension# 3200)Cairo, Egypt Office: +20 2 23868469Dubai, UAE Office: +971-6-7466088Read more about the company through its digital platforms:Website: Jamjoom Pharma | WebsiteLN: Jamjoom Pharma | LinkedInX: Jamjoom Pharma | XJamjoom Pharma Media Contact:Vivian Fikry, Corporate Communications DirectorM: +201222701256E: Vivian.fikry@jamjoompharma.comDisclaimerAll information included in this document is for general use only and has not been independently verified, nor does it constitute or form part of any invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, nor does it constitute an offer or invitation or recommendation to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, or an offer or invitation or recommendation in respect of buying, holding or selling any securities of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals. No warranty, express or implied, is made, and no reliance should be placed by any person or any legal entity for any purpose on the information and opinions contained in this document, or its fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness.This document may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company’s financial position, results of operations and business. Information on the Company’s plans, intentions, expectations, assumptions, goals and beliefs are for general update only and do not constitute or form part of any invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, nor does it constitute an offer or invitation or recommendation to buy or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, or an offer or invitation or recommendation in respect of buying, holding or selling any securities of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals.These initiatives are implemented under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, with each party bearing its own costs, without any financial obligations toward the other party.About Iraqi Dermatology Society (IDS)The Iraqi Dermatology Society is a leading professional organization dedicated to advancing dermatology practice, research, and education in Iraq.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.