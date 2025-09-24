Press Statement by the Global Governance Group (3G) on its Eighteenth Ministerial Meeting on 24 September 2025

1 The Global Governance Group (3G)[1] held its 18th Ministerial Meeting in New York on 24 September 2025, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The 3G welcomed the participation of South Africa and Brazil—who engaged in a substantive discussion on key global governance issues alongside the 3G Foreign Ministers. This annual engagement serves to deepen collaboration between the G20 and small and medium-sized states, foster greater transparency and consultation, and strengthen the effectiveness of the global governance system.

2 South Africa, in its capacity as 2025 G20 Presidency, updated the 3G on outcomes from key G20 meetings, and outlined the path ahead to the G20 Summit in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025. The 3G expressed appreciation to South Africa for its comprehensive briefing on preparations for the Summit. Under the theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” South Africa outlined its Presidency’s focus on inclusive global development, food and energy security, digital inclusivity, disaster risk reduction, and the advancement of Africa’s development.

3 The 3G acknowledged the G20’s focus on mobilising predictable financing for development, including through strengthening the ecosystem for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) such as by enhancing their access to financing and digital tools. Recognising MSMEs as drivers of innovation, employment and economic growth, members highlighted the significance of the G20’s efforts to expand digital infrastructure, invest in skills development, and promote financial inclusion for MSMEs. Such measures are critical for enabling MSMEs to compete, adapt to change, and contribute to resilient economies.

4 Recognising the rapid breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3G members welcomed the G20’s intensified focus on this issue under South Africa’s Presidency, especially through the Task Force on AI, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development. Members highlighted both the transformative opportunities AI brings for sustainable development and the shared responsibility to address its risks—particularly those related to the issues of ethics, governance, and the widening digital divide. The 3G underscored the need for collaboration to ensure that AI is developed and deployed in a manner that is transparent and trustworthy.

5 The 3G noted that rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties have increased stress on the rules-based multilateral system and posed challenges to long-term growth. In this context, the 3G underscored the continued importance of strengthening international cooperation and upholding multilateralism. Members emphasised that global governance institutions must adapt to meet the challenges of the future, while taking into account the perspectives of small and medium-sized states. In this context, the 3G also recognised the G20@20 Review’s efforts to enable more efficient and coordinated responses to global challenges.

6 The 3G commended South Africa for its leadership and for continuing Brazil’s initiative to convene a second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) on the margins of the UNGA. This deepened engagement between the G20, and the wider UN membership represents a positive step towards more open, inclusive, and responsive global governance. The 3G encouraged future G20 Presidencies to continue this practice, recognising its important contribution to fostering sustained dialogue, mutual understanding, and a multilateral system that better serves the interests of all nations.

. . . . .

25 September 2025

[1] The 3G comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Viet Nam.