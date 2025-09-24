H.R. 4057, CBP Canine Home Kenneling Pilot Act

H.R. 4057 would require Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to develop and implement a two- or three-year pilot program for the home kenneling of canines at 10 or more ports of entry. Under current law, canines that serve at ports of entry are housed at contracted kennels. The bill would require the agency to report to the Congress on the pilot program’s implementation within one year of enactment and assess the effectiveness of home kenneling and make recommendations about its continued use by the agency within 180 days of the program ending.

Using information from CBP, CBO estimates that the agency would need $4 million to provide handlers with the equipment necessary to house working canines and $1 million to fund additional salaries and reporting requirements. On that basis and incorporating an insignificant reduction in costs from housing fewer canines in contracted kennels, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $5 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sean Christensen. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.