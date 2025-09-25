Xie Ben Qian by Linghai Design Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Xie Ben Qian

Linghai Design's Innovative Restaurant Interior Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Linghai Design 's "Xie Ben Qian" restaurant as the winner of the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Linghai Design in the highly competitive field of interior design.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to the industry, as it showcases the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in interior design. By winning this award, Linghai Design has demonstrated its ability to create spaces that not only meet the functional needs of the restaurant but also provide a unique and engaging experience for customers. This recognition serves as a benchmark for excellence in the industry and inspires other designers to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.Xie Ben Qian restaurant stands out for its innovative combination of wild, natural elements with avant-garde fashion aesthetics. The design creates a visual and spatial experience that seamlessly blends rough textures with exquisite luxury, set against a stunning natural landscape. The use of materials such as stone, metal, wood, glass, and ceramic tiles, along with carefully choreographed lighting, contributes to the creation of an immersive and dynamic environment that adapts to various dining scenarios.The recognition bestowed upon Xie Ben Qian by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to have a significant impact on Linghai Design's future projects. This achievement serves as a testament to the firm's dedication to innovation and excellence, and it will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award also reinforces Linghai Design's position as a leader in the industry, showcasing its ability to create spaces that not only meet the needs of clients but also contribute to the advancement of interior design as a whole.Project MembersXie Ben Qian was designed by a talented team at Linghai Design, led by Chief Designer Zhang Qun.Interested parties may learn more at:About Linghai DesignSince its establishment in 1996, Shanghai Linghai Architectural Decoration Co., Ltd. has been dedicated to providing comprehensive brand image and spatial design services for catering enterprises. With 25 years of industry experience, Linghai Design specializes in creative planning for the entire process from brand VI design to spatial design, ensuring that each project accurately conveys the brand concept and creates a unique dining experience. The Linghai design team, with innovative thinking and exquisite professional skills, is committed to tailoring space designs that match the brand positioning of each client, becoming a long-term partner for realizing brand dreams.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, skill, and impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management, safety considerations, and adaptability. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in interior design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Organized across all industries, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://goldeninteriorawards.com

