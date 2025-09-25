Bouji by Mateus Morgan de Aguiar Wins Gold in A' 3D Awards

Bouji

Innovative 3D Still Captures Essence of Urban Modernity and Style in Award-Winning Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of computer graphics design, has announced Mateus Morgan de Aguiar as a winner in the Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design category for his exceptional work titled "Bouji". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Bouji within the computer graphics industry, celebrating its innovative approach and the remarkable skill of its creator.Bouji's award-winning design holds particular relevance for the computer graphics industry and its stakeholders. By capturing the essence of urban modernity and style through its innovative use of 3D modeling, texturing, and rendering techniques, Bouji aligns with current trends and advances industry standards. This groundbreaking work offers practical benefits for users and the industry at large, showcasing the potential for 3D design to create dynamic, sophisticated, and versatile visual experiences.What sets Bouji apart is its unique blend of urban elements and fashion-forward aesthetics. The design masterfully incorporates concrete textures and structural components in the background, providing a sense of dynamism and sophistication that complements the featured footwear. Through meticulous attention to detail in the 3D modeling process, every aspect of the shoe is faithfully reproduced, while the carefully selected framing and rendering techniques ensure the product remains the focal point without losing the contextual fashion identity.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Mateus Morgan de Aguiar's exceptional talent and dedication. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and directions within his brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of 3D design. As Bouji sets a new benchmark for excellence, it motivates the entire team behind the project to continue striving for groundbreaking achievements that push the boundaries of computer graphics.Team MembersBouji was brought to life through the collective efforts of a talented team. Mateus Morgan provided the creative direction and conceptualization for the project. He also showcased his expertise in 3D modeling and texturing, meticulously crafting every detail of the shoe and its surrounding elements.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mateus Morgan de AguiarMateus Morgan de Aguiar is a seasoned graphic designer hailing from Brazil, with over 12 years of experience in the industry. As a specialist in 3D modeling and design, he has worked with prominent Brazilian clients such as Vivo, Amanco, C&A, and Editora Abril. Mateus's expertise extends to the footwear industry, where he has collaborated with major brands in his hometown, known as the national capital of men's shoes. His recently established Design Studio, co-owned with two partners, continues to deliver high-quality work to a diverse range of clients.About Morgan Studio Morgan Studio is a Brazil-based design studio that has been creating stunning 3D images and animations since 2017. With a specialized team skilled in simulations, animation, 3D modeling, and post-production, the studio has served an impressive roster of clients across five continents. Morgan Studio's mission is to craft beautiful visuals that elevate brands to new heights, regardless of the medium. By leveraging the most advanced techniques and a diverse range of expertise, the studio consistently delivers exceptional results.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. These designs push boundaries, encourage further innovation, and inspire future generations of designers. The award celebrates technical proficiency, originality, effective communication, and the seamless integration of design principles, ultimately setting new benchmarks for excellence in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award showcases pioneering designs on a global stage, promoting a worldwide appreciation for design excellence. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most groundbreaking achievements are honored.

