Jiangangshan Number 1 by Ho and Partners Architects Wins Gold in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry

Jiangangshan Number 1

Prestigious A' Design Award Recognizes Jiangangshan Number 1 for Excellence in Real Estate Design and Construction

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Jiangangshan Number 1 by Ho and Partners Architects as a Gold winner in the Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the project within the real estate industry and design community, positioning it as a remarkable achievement in the field.The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award is highly relevant to industry professionals, potential customers, and the general public, as it showcases innovative designs that align with current trends and needs in the real estate sector. By winning this award, Jiangangshan Number 1 demonstrates its adherence to industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders through its innovative and functional design.Jiangangshan Number 1 stands out in the market due to its unique features and benefits. The project, located in Shenzhen, China, spans a total construction area of 394,000 square meters and includes residences, a kindergarten, commercial streets, and supporting facilities. The design maximizes the use of the surrounding Dajing Mountain Park, introducing mountain and forest landscapes to create a modern residential area with a pleasant ecology and rich cultural atmosphere. The buildings are staggered and spaced apart to ensure ventilation, while an open-space floor on the first floor of the residences allows for landscape penetration. A circular fitness trail and green building measures further enhance the community's living standards and environmental friendliness.The recognition of Jiangangshan Number 1 by the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award serves as motivation for Ho and Partners Architects to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire the team to explore new design possibilities and foster further advancements in the field of real estate design and construction.Project MembersJiangangshan Number 1 was designed by a talented team at Ho and Partners Architects, including Managing Director Hin Ngai, Ho, Deputy Managing Director Pik Wan, Yip, Design Directors Donghao Yu, Xiaowei Miao, Kwan Shum, and Kin Man Kevin Ling, Deputy Design Directors Yacen Zhang, Wei Wang, Jiaqiao Zhang, Jianwei Deng, Deputy Design Managers Jia Dai and Yang Wang, Design Managers Xianjia Li and Xidong Sui, as well as team members Linsen Zhou, Shanshan Lu, Houbo Wei, Xian Zhang, and Guoan Zeng.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ho and Partners ArchitectsFounded in 1980 by Mr. Bosco Ho, Ho & Partners Architects Engineers & Development Consultants Limited (hpa) is one of Hong Kong's major architectural practices and a strategic partner of HKTDC's Belt and Road-related initiatives. With its architectural design footprint in more than 60 cities across 12 countries, hpa has undertaken a wide range of projects, from large-scale planning to high-end residential developments, public housing, Grade-A office buildings, corporate headquarters, 5-star hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, universities, cultural buildings, industrial undertakings, and TOD/MTR related mixed-use developments. The practice employs over 260 staff and is well-equipped to undertake projects of any scale and complexity, consistently upgrading its design innovation and quality through its internal Central Design & QC Unit and Design Research Unit.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, real estate industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of space, sustainable design implementation, architectural excellence, integration with the surrounding environment, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, design versatility, inclusion of smart technologies, economic viability, adherence to safety standards, incorporation of green spaces, user comfort consideration, cultural sensitivity, design durability, adaptability to changing needs, optimal lighting design, effective sound insulation, efficient use of materials, innovative construction techniques, and consideration of local climate.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.