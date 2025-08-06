eSkilled Releases LLND Quick Assess with AI-Powered Grading to Support New Pre-Enrolment Compliance Standards

eSkilled launches LLND Quick Assess with AI grading, helping RTOs meet 2025 Standards by streamlining pre-enrolment LLN and digital skills checks.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSkilled has announced the release of LLND Quick Assess , a new feature in its Student Management System (SMS) and Learning Management System (LMS), designed to help Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) meet the updated Standards for RTOs 2025, which require pre-enrolment assessment of language, literacy, numeracy (LLN), and digital skills.This release includes LLND AI Assess, an AI-powered enhancement that automates the marking of written digital skills and LLN assessment tasks—significantly reducing manual grading workloads while maintaining compliance.LLND Quick Assess enables RTOs to automatically evaluate students’ core skills prior to enrolment, streamlining both compliance and learner placement processes.This innovation comes in response to persistent sector-wide concerns about foundation skills gaps. Historically, LLN testing was often conducted at or after enrolment, and digital literacy checks were inconsistently applied—leaving many learners unsupported and providers exposed to compliance risk. Approximately 2.7 million Australians , representing 34% of those aged 50 and over, have either low digital literacy or are not engaged with digital technologies. A 2024 survey found that 79% of VET teachers report more learners needing LLN support, and 66% observed increased digital skills deficits. Additionally, ASQA audit findings show that over half of RTOs audited against Clause 1.7 (supporting learners' individual needs) were non-compliant, often due to insufficient LLN assessment practices.“𝑾𝒆’𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒕 𝑳𝑳𝑵𝑫 𝑸𝒖𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑨𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒑 𝑹𝑻𝑶𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒘 2025 𝑹𝑻𝑶 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒏𝒃𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆”, said Scott Rogers, CEO of eSkilled. “𝑰𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒈𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒃𝒚 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒓’𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔—𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏”.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐋𝐍𝐃 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐋𝐍 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬• 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐄𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - Students are enrolled in LLN and digital skills assessments during onboarding. Those meeting benchmarks are automatically progressed into their course.• 𝐀𝐂𝐒𝐅-𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 - All assessments align with the Australian Core Skills Framework, ensuring consistency with national standards.• 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 (𝐀𝐃𝐂𝐅) 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 - Assessments are mapped to the national framework for consistent, skills-based evaluation.• 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐤𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 - Trainers receive visualised skill profiles to assist with learner placement and support planning.𝐋𝐋𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬 – 𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠• 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 - Uses AI to mark essay-type LLN questions with speed and consistency.• 𝐀𝐂𝐒𝐅-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 - The AI is trained against ACSF levels to ensure accurate, compliant assessment.• 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐈𝐧 - All AI-generated results are reviewed by qualified assessors before being released—ensuring audit readiness and adherence to best practice.From 2025, RTOs will be required to determine whether a course is suitable for a student’s skill level before they enrol, making tools like LLND Quick Assess essential for both compliance and learner success.LLND Quick Assess is available now to all eSkilled SMS and LMS clients.For more information or to request a demo, visit https://eskilled.com.au or contact marketing@eskilled.com.au.

