Child Education Insurance Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10% Through 2025-2029

Child Education Insurance Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Child Education Insurance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Child Education Insurance Market?

The market size of child education insurance has experienced swift expansion in recent periods. The anticipated augmentation from $3.17 billion in 2024 to $3.50 billion in 2025 represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the escalating cost of education, heightened financial literacy amongst parents, an increase in households with dual incomes, a surge in the uptake of long-term savings plans, and the expansion of the global middle-class population.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the size of the child education insurance market over the course of the next couple of years, with projections estimating growth to reach $5.13 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The impressive growth anticipated during the projected period can largely be credited to several factors such as an increased demand for personalized insurance products, a heightened emphasis on programs aimed at increasing financial literacy, rising incorporation of digital platforms in insurance, bolstering governmental support for educational funding, and a mounting preference for insurance-investment plans of a hybrid nature. Notable trends looking ahead encompass advancements in the customization of digital policies, progression in AI-driven underwriting tools, innovative strides in mobile-based premium management, enhancements in personalized insurance planning, and the use of blockchain for increased claims transparency.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Child Education Insurance Market?

The increasing need for global education is set to accelerate the expansion of the child education insurance market. Global education involves students seeking superior academic programs abroad with the aim of gaining global exposure, high-quality education, or better job prospects. The demand for global education is on the rise as more families give precedence to their children's overseas education, primarily due to the perceived superior standards and international career paths, particularly in developed countries. Child education insurance nurtures educational pursuits abroad by establishing a financial provision via savings and returns, guaranteeing coverage of tuition costs, travel, and living expenses, even during unexpected interruptions to parental earnings. As an example, the U.S.-based non-profit organization, the Institute of International Education, reported in November 2024 that during the 2023/2024 academic year, 1,126,690 international students from more than 210 different countries and regions attended American higher education institutions. This marked a 7% increase compared to the previous academic year. As a result, the escalating demand for international education is fuelling the growth of the child education insurance market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Child Education Insurance Market?

• Allianz SE

• Citigroup Inc.

• Prudential Financial Inc.

• Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

• Chubb Limited

• Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

• Aviva plc

• AIA Group Limited

• Sun Life Financial Inc.

• Manulife Financial Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Child Education Insurance Market?

Major players in the child education insurance market are concentrating their efforts on creating sophisticated solutions, such as future aspiration insurance for children, to provide all-inclusive financial assistance for children's long-term objectives and dreams. This type of insurance is a financial strategy that guarantees funds for a child's long-term goals, such as education, career, or business endeavours, and continues to provide support during unexpected disruptions to family income. For instance, in March 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurance firm based in India, unveiled SBI Life-Smart Future Star and SBI Life Smart Platina Young Achiever. These schemes offer flexible premium and payout frameworks that align with crucial educational benchmarks, including a prearranged premium waiver in case of the parent's death or incapacity. Their goal includes ensuring long-term wealth accumulation via guaranteed returns or bonuses while providing life insurance and encouraging disciplined savings. The primary purpose of these products is to provide parents with adaptable insurance solutions that grow in accordance with their child's educational progress and their personal financial circumstances.

What Segments Are Covered In The Child Education Insurance Market Report?

The child education insurance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Traditional Child Education Plans, Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), Endowment Plans, Term Insurance Plans With Education Riders

2) By Premium Payment Mode: One-Time Premium Payment, Annual Premium Payment, Semi-Annual Premium Payment, Monthly Premium Payment

3) By Policy Term: Short-Term Plans (1–5 Years), Medium-Term Plans (6–10 Years), Long-Term Plans (11+ Years)

4) By Distribution Channel: Insurance Agents Or Brokers, Direct Sales, Online Platforms, Bancassurance, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Education Funding, Tuition Fee Coverage, Scholarship Support, Exam Fee Coverage, Living Expenses

Subsegments:

1) By Traditional Child Education Plans: Guaranteed Returns Plans, Money Back Education Plans, Bonus-Based Plans

2) By Unit-Linked Insurance Plans: Equity Oriented Unit Linked Plans, Debt-Oriented Unit-Linked Plans, Balanced Unit Linked Plans

3) By Endowment Plans: Participating Endowment Plans, Non-Participating Endowment Plans, With Profit Endowment Plans,

4) By Term Insurance Plans With Education Riders: Term Plans With Lump Sum Education Benefit, Term Plans With Staggered Education Benefit, Term Plans With Premium Waiver On Parents’ Death

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Child Education Insurance Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for child education insurance. However, by 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

