Comprehensive Report on the Robotic Arm For Space Market: Opportunities and Challenges

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Robotic Arm For Space Market Through 2025?

The market size for space-oriented robotic arms has experienced a significant expansion in the past few years. The market is predicted to increase from $3.61 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The historical growth can be linked to the surge in investment in robot technology by governmental space agencies, the growing demand for satellite service and maintenance while in orbit, an upswing in global space missions needing robotic assistance, enhanced collaborations between the defense and space industries for superior robotics, and the progression in autonomy and remote operating capabilities in early space programs.

The market for space robotic arms is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $7.03 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.2%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the heightened demand for satellite deployment and maintenance missions, enhanced investment in commercial space activities and exploration, an increased acceptance of autonomous robotic systems for intricate space duties, escalating governmental funds and backing for space robotics technology, and the surging requirement for on-orbit service and robotic exploration of planets. Key trends anticipated within the forecast period include progress in artificial intelligence and automation assimilation, the creation of modular and adaptable robotic systems, innovations in autonomy and AI-assisted decision-making, advancements in miniaturization and efficiency, and development that caters to interplanetary exploration and on-orbit servicing needs.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Robotic Arm For Space Market?

The growth of the robotic arm market in space is anticipated to be propelled by the surge in satellite launches. The term satellite launches pertains to the act of deploying artificial satellites into earth or other astral body orbits utilizing launch vehicles or rockets. This spike in satellite launches is due to the increasing demand of worldwide communication networks, with more satellites required to deliver quicker, more reliable internet, mobile connectivity, and global data services. Robotic arms for space aid in satellite launches, enabling precise capture, positioning, and deployment of satellites into their assigned orbits from spacecraft or space stations. For instance, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a governmental aerospace corporation based in China, announced plans to complete around 100 launches in 2024, a significant increase from 67 in 2023. Therefore, the rising frequency of satellite launches is fuelling the growth of the robotic arm market in space.

Which Players Dominate The Robotic Arm For Space Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Robotic Arm For Space Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Blue Origin LLC

• Oceaneering International Inc.

• SENER Grupo De Ingeniería S.A.

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• MDA Space Ltd.

• GITAI Inc.

• ClearSpace SA

What Are The Top Trends In The Robotic Arm For Space Industry?

Prominent businesses in the market for space robotic arms are concentrating on technological advancements like in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM). This technology is designed to improve satellite maintenance, prolong the life of spacecraft, facilitate the on-orbit assembly of structures, and further autonomous operations in space. It is defined by the application of autonomous systems and robotics for the direct upkeep, assembly, and fabrication of spacecraft or structures while in orbit. Take GITAI USA Inc., an American space robotics start-up, for example. In January 2024, they deployed their 1.5-meter S2 autonomous double robotic arm system on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 NG-20 mission to the ISS. This robotic arm, engineered for satellite servicing, orbital assembly, on-orbit production, and other space operations, is equipped with a unique tool changer. It is tasked with performing maintenance, checks, and tasks to extend the life of satellites, a significant progression in autonomous space robotics.

Global Robotic Arm For Space Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The robotic arm for space market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Articulated, Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm, Cartesian, Cylindrical, Polar, Others Types

2) By Payload Capacity: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Satellite Servicing, Space Station Maintenance, Cargo Handling, Assembly, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Government Space Agencies, Commercial Space Companies, Research Institutes, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cylindrical: Vertical Cylindrical, Horizontal Cylindrical, Rotational Cylindrical

2) By Polar: Spherical, Revolute, Radial

3) By Others Types: Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm, Delta, Hybrid

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Robotic Arm For Space Market?

In 2024, the robotic arm for space market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

