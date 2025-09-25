Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Following Federal Indictment of Former Liquor Control Commission Director

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement upon the announcement of federal charges brought against Hobert Rupe, former director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

“I am extremely disappointed at this failure of leadership at the Liquor Control Commission. The conduct alleged in the indictment unsealed today falls completely short of what Nebraskans expect of officials placed in positions of public trust.

I am deeply grateful to the federal and state law enforcement who pursued this investigation and have worked so hard to deliver justice. Although the Liquor Control Commission is an independent agency, I will be doing everything in my power to ensure conduct and governance at the Commission meets expectations going forward.”

