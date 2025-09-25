CBP opens new Global Entry Enrollment center in Charleston, SC

Global Entry Appointments now available to book - No walk in appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C.— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is pleased to announce the opening of a new Global Entry Enrollment Center in the Low Country region of South Carolina at Charleston International Airport. This new center will expand access to the Trusted Traveler Program for international travelers. With this addition, CBP now operates three Global Entry Enrollment Centers in the Southeast region, providing greater convenience for individuals seeking to complete their Global Entry enrollment process.

Charleston Regional Aviation Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection celebrate the opening of the new Global Entry Enrollment Center at Charleston International Airport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The newly opened Global Entry location is:

Charleston International Airport – CBP Office

5551 Porsche Blvd Suite 102. North Charleston, SC 29418

5551 Porsche Blvd Suite 102. North Charleston, SC 29418 Phone: 843.552.2696

Hours: Monday - Friday. 10a.m. – 2 p.m.

This new center joins the existing operational Global Entry Enrollment Centers located in:

Charlotte, NC

Atlanta, GA

“The demand for the Global Entry Trusted Traveler Program continues to grow”, said Gregory Alveraz, CBP Atlanta Director of Field Operations. “This new enrollment center in Charleston reflects CBP’s commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for travelers in the Southeast region. We are proud to offer this service to help streamline international travel for our Trusted Traveler members.”

Enrollment appointments at Charleston International Airport are now available for booking. To schedule your Global Entry interview, use the official TTP website at https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov/scheduler and book an appointment at the preferred enrollment center.

Reminder – Applicants must bring their current passport, driver's license and proof of residency to their interview.

Global Entry Enrollment Center now open at Charleston International Airport

Global Entry is a CBP Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment. Global Entry is available at major U.S. Airports and Preclearance locations with reduced wait times and no paperwork. Members can use automated kiosks at select airports to bypass traditional customs processing lines.

Follow X @CBPSoutheast and the director of CBP’s Atlanta Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOAtlanta for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and visual imagery.