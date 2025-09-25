CBP seizes more than $1.6 million in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $1.6 million in alleged cocaine concealed in a trailer hauling a shipment of limes.

“As this interception illustrates, our frontline CBP officers continue to shut down significant hard narcotics smuggling attempts utilizing an effective combination of inspection skill, experience and high-tech tools,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 125.66 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Sept. 22, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of limes attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the tractor trailer for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 50 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 125.66 pounds (57 kg) concealed within the trailer. The cocaine has a total estimated street value of $1,677,852.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

