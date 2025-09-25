Honolulu Expungement & Bench Warrant Recall Clinic Assists Over 200 Residents

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald visited the clinic to thank the attorneys, Judiciary employees, law students, and community partners who volunteered to staffed the expungement and bench warrant recall clinic on September 20 in Kapālama.

HONOLULU – More than 200 Oʻahu residents received free legal assistance at the Expungement & Bench Warrant Recall Clinic held on Saturday, September 20, at the Office of the Public Defenders in Kapālama. The event marked the latest in a continuing series of clinics designed to help individuals overcome legal barriers to employment, housing, and education.

A total of 212 people were served at the clinic. Volunteer attorneys processed 143 applications for expungement of non-conviction arrest records, while 68 individuals received orders recalling outstanding District Court bench warrants and had new court dates set.

The clinic was staffed by more than 50 volunteers, including licensed attorneys, law students, community partners, and tabling organizations. Volunteers from the First Circuit District Court processed bench warrant recall orders on site and volunteer attorneys from the Office of the Public Defender worked with participants to select new court dates, helping participants re-engage with the justice system without fear of arrest. Judiciary staff and volunteers also supported intake, processing, and checkout throughout the day.

Expungement permits eligible non-conviction arrests to be cleared from a personʻs record, while bench warrant recall provides a way for individuals to get back on track after a missed criminal court date for a pending petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor case. Both services provide a meaningful opportunity for people to get back on track and move forward with their lives.

The clinic was possible thanks to more than 50 volunteers Office of the Public Defender, the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, Volunteer Legal Services Hawaiʻi, ACLU of Hawaiʻi, the William S. Richardson School of Law, the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, Project e4, and the Hawaiʻi Workers Center.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and Justice Sabrina S. McKenna visited the clinic to express support and personally thank volunteers. “This was a fantastic event,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “I am very appreciative of the Judiciary staff, the Office of the Public Defender, our community partners, and all the volunteers who came together to provide this valuable service. Their hard work opens doors for people in our community who might otherwise face long-term challenges because of their legal issues or unresolved criminal matters.”

The Judiciary and its partners plan to continue offering expungement and bench warrant recall clinics as part of their shared commitment to expanding access to justice for all.