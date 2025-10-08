Honolulu District Courthouse Closes Early for Unscheduled A/C Repairs
HONOLULU – Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse), located at 1111 Alakea Street, closed at 11 a.m. today for unscheduled air conditioning repairs.
Court hearings scheduled for today are being rescheduled to the next available date. Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until tomorrow, October 9.
Individuals wishing to pay traffic fines or file court documents are being redirected to Kaʻahumanu Hale (Honolulu Circuit Court) or to the district courthouses in ʻEwa/Pearl City, Kāneʻohe, Wahiawā, and the Waiʻanae courthouse in Kapolei.
Petitions for temporary restraining orders may be filed at Kaʻahumanu Hale.
The Judiciary appreciates the publicʻs understanding and cooperation.
Kauikeaouli Hale is expected to reopen tomorrow.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.