Power Outage Forces Wahiawā District Court to Close Early

HONOLULU – Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, closed at 3 p.m. today due to a power outage.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Monday, October 27.

The Judiciary appreciates the publicʻs understanding and cooperation.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

