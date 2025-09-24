KC Area Man Sentenced to Two and a Half Years for Possessing Machine Guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing and transferring three machine gun conversion devices.

Demetrius Harris, also known as “Meech,” 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to two and a half years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing and transferring machine guns – an Anderson Manufacturing, Model AM-15, multi-caliber firearm containing an AR-type machine gun conversion device, and two AR-type machine gun conversion devices.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Harris sold an AR-style firearm containing an auto sear, two additional auto sears, and ammunition to an undercover agent for $1,060.

Machine gun conversion devices, also known as “switches” or “auto sears,” are used to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns that fire multiple shots automatically through a single pull of the trigger, enabling more rapid and often less accurate gunfire. Whether or not they are attached to a firearm, these devices constitute machine guns under federal law. It is therefore illegal to possess, sell, or use machine gun conversion devices.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

