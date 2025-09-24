Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Yerico Manufacturing

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $1.3 million has been extended to Yerico Manufacturing Inc. (Yerico) for their semiconductor equipment materials and services facility in Elgin. The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment.

“Texas is leading a new era of innovation in manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “Yerico’s $13 million expansion of their semiconductor equipment refurbishment and repair facility in Elgin will help support the increased demand for chip production in Texas and around the world. With significant investments from global technology and manufacturing leaders, Texas will continue to partner with industry innovators to ensure supply chain resilience and solidify our dominance in domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”

Yerico Manufacturing Inc. was established in Elgin in 2002 and focuses on refurbishment and repair services to meet market demands of the semiconductor equipment market for cost-saving refurbishment products. Yerico’s project includes a new building and an expansion to their existing building. The project will add 50,000 square feet of facility space to increase production. Yerico will focus on quartz refurbishment, manufacturing, and research and development, and cleaning services. The expanded facility will increase monthly production of electrostatic chuck (ESC) and ESC components from 1,500 to 2,500, and the new facility will produce an extra 1,000 semiconductor manufacturing equipment pieces per month upon completion.

“The TSIF grant will support the construction of new facilities and the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment,” said Yerico Manufacturing CEO and President Ihn Hong Min. “This expansion will lead to the creation of dozens of new, local jobs in Elgin, and will improve our U.S.-based technology allowing Yerico to advance as global supplier.”

“The expansion of Yerico Manufacturing is exactly what we envisioned when we passed the Texas CHIPS Act,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “We are strengthening our state’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing while creating high-paying jobs right here at home. This investment not only boosts Bastrop County’s economy, it reinforces Texas’ role in securing America’s technology supply chain.”

“Yerico's multimillion-dollar expansion will bolster Texas' growing dominance in manufacturing, bringing with it new jobs and strengthening the Central Texas economy,” said Representative Stan Gerdes. “It also signals to the rest of the world that Texas is stepping up as a global leader in semiconductor technology. As State Representative for Elgin and its surrounding communities, I applaud Yerico for its incredible progress and will continue to ensure our homegrown, Texas-based job creators and industry innovators have the necessary resources and business-friendly climate to thrive in our great State.”

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, a grant program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium. These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.