Governor Abbott Announces Inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools

September 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 28 Texas schools are named 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools in recognition of their outstanding academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The previously named National Blue Ribbon Schools program transitioned to state leadership as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to return control of education back to the states where it belongs.

"Texas is on the pathway to become No. 1 in educating our children," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we recognize the Texas schools whose hard work from teachers, staff, and parents are helping our students achieve academic excellence. Texas will continue to invest in our schools to improve performance and better prepare Texans for the workforce. I congratulate the 28 campuses who are now 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools. Together, we will chart a path toward a bigger, brighter Texas.”

With Texas overseeing the new Lone Star Ribbon program, this recognition will better reflect the priorities and values of local schools and communities. This change ensures that decisions about honoring excellence in Texas education are made by those who know Texas schools best.

The following 28 schools are recognized as 2025 Texas Lone Star Schools: