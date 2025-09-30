SIG Announces Neil O'Neill as New Chief Operating Officer

Neil O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer at SIG

Neil's leadership is expected to enhance SIG’s operations and drive the company’s commitment to exceptional service delivery and innovative solutions.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strata Information Group (SIG) has appointed Neil O'Neill as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 20 years of leadership in higher education, Neil brings deep expertise in scaling services, driving innovation, and enhancing client experience.

Neil previously held senior roles at Ellucian and other investor-backed organizations in the U.S. and abroad. Known for building high-performing teams and optimizing operations, he has led consulting practices, launched new solutions, and developed data-driven playbooks that deliver measurable results.

“Neil’s extensive experience and client-focused mindset make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Ellen Daley, President of SIG. “His deep understanding of higher education and operational excellence will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our clients.”

“Neil’s hiring comes at an exciting time for SIG, and we are confident he will help accelerate growth by expanding key partnerships and providing critical solutions to higher education institutions,” said Anthony Cassano, Partner at Ridgemont Equity Partners, the lead investor in SIG.

Originally from Ireland, Neil now lives near Washington, D.C. with his wife and two daughters. “I’m excited to join SIG and partner with such a talented team,” said O’Neill. “Together, we will strengthen our services and deliver exceptional value during this transformative time for higher education.”

Neil’s leadership will support SIG’s mission to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to higher education institutions. We look forward to his positive impact on our organization and our clients.

About SIG:

Strata Information Group (SIG) is the premier provider of innovative solutions designed specifically for the dynamic needs of higher education institutions. Serving over 1,000 institutions globally, with a steadfast commitment to client success, SIG empowers educational organizations to navigate the complexities of today’s academic landscape with confidence.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners:

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business services, healthcare, and industrials sectors for over three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have demonstrated an industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies.

