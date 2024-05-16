Strata Information Group, a leading provider of IT services to higher education institutions since 1987, bolsters consulting services with acquisition of RHB.

We are thrilled to welcome RHB’s talented and dedicated team to SIG. Together, we provide unparalleled support and innovative solutions to the higher education community.” — Brent Rhymes, CEO of SIG

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strata Information Group Strengthens Higher Education Consulting Services with Acquisition of RHB

Strata Information Group, Inc. (“SIG”), a leading provider of comprehensive IT services to higher education institutions since 1987, is delighted to announce its acquisition of RHB, Inc. (“RHB”), a higher education consulting firm renowned for its expertise in Slate, Enrollment Management, Institutional Marketing, and Executive Counsel Services. This strategic acquisition positions SIG as the premier consultancy for Technolutions’ Slate product line while also expanding its service offerings, including the addition of a Slate 24/7 Helpdesk.

Having served as a trusted partner to over 700 colleges and universities worldwide, SIG has consistently provided innovative solutions to address the most critical challenges faced by educational institutions. With a focus on strategy, business process design, ERP, CRM implementation, cloud migration, and data analytics, SIG brings deep expertise and a reputation for independent and product-agnostic perspectives. The acquisition of RHB further strengthens SIG’s commitment to delivering exceptional and diversified consulting services to its valued clients.

Brent Rhymes, CEO of SIG, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome RHB’s talented and dedicated team to SIG. This strategic acquisition not only positions us as the leading provider of implementation, support, and training services for Technolutions' Slate CRM product line but also significantly expands our service portfolio. With RHB's expertise, we can now assist our clients in identifying and communicating their distinct advantages, finding and retaining students that best fit their culture, and enhancing their students' experience and success. Together, we provide unparalleled support and innovative solutions to the higher education community."

Tamara Bailey, co-founder and CEO of RHB, shared her excitement about the partnership with SIG, stating, “This exciting milestone provides RHB with the resources necessary to fuel our continued growth and broaden the scope of services we offer to our clients. The synergy between SIG and RHB is evident, and our shared commitment to delivering quality services ensures that our clients will continue to receive the same level of excellence that they have come to expect."

“Joining Strata Information Group exemplifies RHB’s commitment to coherence. Our mission, values, and vision for the future align powerfully to enhance our service to clients and advance higher education,” added Rick Bailey, RHB’s principal and founding partner.

RHB’s Slate, Enrollment Management, Institution Marketing, and Executive Counsel will be organized into a division of SIG led by RHB veteran Sam Waterson. SIG will market the new division under the brand “RHB, a division of SIG.”

About Strata Information Group:

Strata Information Group, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, is a leading provider of IT services to higher education institutions. SIG offers comprehensive technology consulting solutions, including software implementation, cloud migration, digital transformation, cybersecurity, database administration, and ongoing support services. To learn more, please visit https://www.sigcorp.com/.

About RHB:

RHB offers a spectrum of services that help colleges and universities solve their marketing, advancement, enrollment, and Slate implementation and support challenges. From discovery to implementation, our work has enabled clients to increase enrollment, raise revenue, and satisfy boards of trustees. To learn more, please visit https://www.rhb.com/.

About Fort Point Capital:

Fort Point Capital (“Fort Point”) brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing, targeting fragmented business services industry sectors. Founded in Boston in 2011, Fort Point partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and performance by providing resources to help expand teams and establish infrastructure, enhance service offerings, access new markets, and support strategic add-on acquisitions. Fort Point fulfills its commitment to management, employees, and shareholders by employing a repeatable process to drive durable value, as evidenced in over 40 investments since its inception. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.