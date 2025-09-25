San Bernardino Superior Court Hosts Shelter Court At 2025 Veterans Stand Down Event

San Bernardino Superior Court is proud to announce its collaboration in the upcoming Veterans Stand Down & Shelter Court event, taking place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rialto City Park, located at 130 San Bernardino Ave., Rialto, CA. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m.

